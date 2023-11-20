Fake dollar bills found in slain Taiwanese man's safes

Police open the safes of the late Taiwanese man and found counterfeit US banknotes and copying materials, at the Bang Na police station on Monday. (Photo: police)

Police have found many counterfeit US dollar bills, coloured paper and copying material in the safes of a Taiwanese man slain in a hotel room in Bang Na district last week.

Senior police officers and forensic police officers opened the two safes at the Bang Na police station on Monday. They had been taken from the sixth-floor room of Chu Chiang Shen, 48, at Niran Grand Hotel on Soi Udomsuk 17 Road.

Officers found 1,312 fake bills, 1,821 black pieces of black and 8,790 green pieces of paper.

Police said that they would try to find Thai and foreign suspects who might be involved in the banknote forgery.

Chu was found dead in his hotel room on Thursday last week. His limbs were tied and his face was wrapped with a plastic sheet. Police concluded the dead man had suffocated.

Witnesses said he checked in at the hotel alone on Tuesday afternoon last week. Detectives assumed that the murder happened in the hotel room from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

A Myanmar man and a Cameroonian man were arrested shortly after the murder. Police were hunting for a Thai woman while assuming a Vanuatan suspect already left the country.

The counterfeit banknotes were taken out of the safes. (Photos: police)

The officers involved in the raid included Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thamsuthee, investigative chief of Bangkok police, Pol Maj Gen Withawat Shinkham, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 5, and Pol Col Surapong Sukyam, chief of the Bang Na station.