Sweden opens new consulate

Phuket's deputy governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, right, welcomes Swedish Ambassador to Thailand Anna Hammargren at City Hall on Monday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket: The Swedish embassy in Thailand has appointed an Honorary Consul in Phuket to boost Thai-Swedish relations on the resort island, and the number of Swedish tourists to Thailand reached 110,000 so far this year.

Phuket's deputy governor Amnuay Pinsuwan welcomed Swedish Ambassador to Thailand Anna Hammargren and other Swedish officials at City Hall as part of an official Nov 20-21 visit to Phuket.

The event was also attended by representatives from Phuket's Immigration Office, the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Phuket Office, the Phuket Chamber of Commerce and the Phuket Tourist Association.

Mr Amnuay said Phuket is ready to strengthen ties with Swedish authorities as they have invited people from both public and private sectors to discuss support and collaboration between Phuket and Sweden.

He also welcomed the appointment of the honorary consul in Phuket, believing that the move would play an important part in future Swedish investment, trade and tourism on the island.

The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation also holds meetings with honorary consuls and agencies in the province twice a month to discuss matters and follow up on issues that need immediate action, said Mr Amnuay.

"About 110,000 Swedish tourists visited Thailand between January and September this year. Phuket City hopes that the island will see more Swedish visitors in the last quarter," he said.

Apart from being a popular destination for tourists, Mr Amnuay said Phuket has 411 Swedes with long-term residency visas.

"The public and private sectors are ready to provide care for Swedish people. We have Provincial Police, Tourism Police, Immigration Police and agencies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help with this," he added.

The Swedish embassy marked the opening of its Honorary Consulate at the Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach yesterday.