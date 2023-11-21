Marriage equality bill for parliament next month

The Bangkok Pride 2023 parade in June 2023 promoted gender recognition, same-sex marriage, the rights of sex workers and universal welfare for LGBTQIA2S+ individuals. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The cabinet has approved draft legislation on marriage equality and it will be tabled in parliament in December, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.

Thailand has one of Asia's most open and visible lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities, but activists say Thai laws and traditional institutions have yet to reflect changing social attitudes and still discriminate against LGBT people and same-sex couples.

If the bill is approved by parliament and receives royal assent, Thailand will be the third country in Asia to recognise same-sex marriage, after Taiwan and Nepal.

Parliament last year debated four bills that included civil unions for same-sex couples and marriage equality, but they failled to pass beore the Houase rose and subsequently lapsed with the change of government.