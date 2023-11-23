Muslims in Thailand elect their new spiritual leader

Arun Boonchom, president of Bangkok's Islamic Affairs Committee, has been elected the 19th Sheikhul Islam (Chularajmontri), the spiritual leader of Thailand's Muslims, replacing Aziz Phitakkumpon who died last month.

The election was held on Wednesday at the National Administration Centre for Islamic Affairs in Nong Chok district and chaired by Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised.

Two other contenders for the post were Prasarn Sricharoen, deputy chairman of a panel of specialists at the Sheikhul Islam Office and Wisoot Binlateh, an imam at Ban Nuea mosque in Songkhla.

Mr Arun received the support of 471 out of a total of 724 voters representing Islamic committees from 40 provinces across the country.

The next step will be for the Interior Ministry to submit the newly-elected Sheikhul Islam's name for royal endorsement.

Mr Arun graduated with a bachelor's degree in Islamic studies from the Islamic University of Madinah in Saudi Arabia and another bachelor's degree in international relations from Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University in Thailand.

He served as deputy president of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand and chairman of a panel of specialists at the Sheikhul Islam Office, and vice-president of the Islamic Teacher Relations Association of Thailand under royal patronage.