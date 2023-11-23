Chiang Mai airport adjusts 160 flights for Loy Krathong

Lanterns of various shapes are on display at the Airports of Thailand (AoT) shop at Chiang Mai airport, Chiang Mai province, ahead of the Loy Krathong Festival. (Photo supplied)

There will be 160 changes to flights at Chiang Mai airport after 7pm during the Loy Krathong Festival on Nov 27-28, airport deputy director Wisut Khamyod said on Thursday.

The changes comprise 101 cancelled and 59 rescheduled flights, accounting for 47% of the normal flights. Of the 101 cancellations, 77 are domestic flights and 24 are international. Rescheduled flights include 51 domestic and eight international flights.

Mr Wisut said the cancellations and the rescheduled flights are unlikely to disrupt air services for travellers and tourists, as airlines have informed passengers well in advance, allowing them to plan their trips accordingly.

During the Loy Krathong Festival, Chiang Mai airport will step up security measures within the passenger building and surrounding areas. Vehicles entering the airport and travellers' belongings will be randomly checked in line with international standards. Parking in front of the passenger terminal will be prohibited.

Travellers are advised to leave for the airport early before the scheduled departures as traffic is expected to be heavy during the festival, he said.

Moreover, the airport has sent a letter to public and private organisations, local administrations, temples, educational institutes and communities in the air safety zone to remind them of a provincial announcement on safety measures.

The announcement prohibits flying of lanterns, balloons, makeshift rockets, drones and other objects within the aviation safety zone of the airport. The zone covers a 4.6-kilometre area on both sides of the runway and a distance of 18.5km between both ends of the runway on Nov 27-28.

Under the announcement, airborne lanterns are banned in six districts of the northern province. The ban covers Muang, Hang Dong, Saraphi (tambons Khua Mung, Don Kaew, Tha Wang Tan, Nong Phueng and Sansai), Mae Rim (tambons Don Kaew, Rim Tai, Mae Sa, Muang Kaew and Rim Nuea), Sansai (tambon Nong Han) and San Pa Tong (tambon Tung Tom).