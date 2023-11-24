26 Thai tourists injured in Turkey bus accident

Wreckage of a tour bus that crashed into a signboard in Denizli, Turkey, on Thursday, resulting in 26 injuries. (Photo supplied)

Twenty-six Thai tourists were injured, four seriously, when a tour bus they were travelling in crashed into a roadside signboard in the tourist province of Denizli, Turkey, on Thursday, Thai media reported, citing the Thai embassy in Ankara.

The accident occurred while the bus of the Dorak tour company was taking 26 Thais for a tour of Denizli. Four of the tourists were seriously injured while 22 others sustained minor injuries.



The tourists were admitted to Cardak, Denizli and Pamukkale hospitals for treatment. Officials from the Thai embassy were contacting the hospitals to follow up on their conditions and inform their relatives.



It was still unclear what caused the accident.