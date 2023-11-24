2 Thais reported dead in Turkey tourist bus crash

Wreckage of a tour bus that crashed into a signboard in Denizli, Turkey, on Thursday, resulting in 26 injuries. (Photo supplied)

Two Thai tourists, who were part of the group of 26 Thais injured in a bus crash in Turkey, were pronounced dead on Friday morning, according to the Thai embassy in Ankara.

During a press conference on Friday, Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke provided updates on the bus accident in Denizli province of Turkey and the casualties reported on Friday morning.

Mrs Kanchana said the ministry had received information from the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara on Thursday that the tourist bus, carrying 26 Thais, had crashed into a roadside signboard, resulting in injuries.

She said two Thais were reported dead on Friday morning, and one Turkish individual was also reported dead. Their names were not released.

The 24 injured Thais were hospitalised in several hospitals, with some already recovering and being discharged.

The spokeswoman said a representative of the tourist agency took responsibility for caring for the affected tourists.

She said the embassy has been in contacted with hospital and the tourist agency to monitior the situation. The embassy has also reached out to the families of those affected by this accident. A group of Thai volunteers in Ankara also stepped in to provide assistance.

"The Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara has informed that they had sent embassy staffs to visit the injured. For the bodies, it is up to their families member on the next procedure. The embassy is always ready to help," she said.

She added that if the families were unable to contact the tourist agency, they could reach out to the Consular Department or the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara for more information and assistance.

Concerning the cost of damage, she said it was an accident, and the legal procedures in Turkey would determine the course of further investigation.