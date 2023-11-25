Civil servants linked to smuggled pork racket

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, left, and Department of Special Investigation director-general Pol Maj Suriya Singhakamol talk at a press conference announcing the swift suppression of pork smugglers and raids on cold storage warehouses nationwide that have been storing the illegal pork and other meats including poultry. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has found at least 10 civil servants and politicians were involved in the smuggling of 161 containers of pork worth 460 million baht.

DSI director-general Pol Maj Suriya Singhakamol said during a press briefing at Government House on Friday that over the past five months, the DSI has hunted down many of the associated parties who have been financing and facilitating the smuggling of pork into Thailand, including civil servants and politicians.

The investigation has implicated government officials, leading the DSI to send the case to the Office of National Anti-Corruption Commission to prosecute suspects tied to 161 containers filled with 4,025 tonnes of smuggled pork worth 460 million baht that were imported in 2021-2022.

For another 2,385 containers over the same period, Pol Maj Suriya Singhakamol said police would investigate the suspects while the NACC has seized their assets.

"We will press charges against anyone involved in the [pork smuggling], regardless of their rank. There will be more updates next week. Moreover, the prime minister has approved a full-scale operation," he said.

Pol Maj Suriya said that he could only confirm there are 10 suspects on the list, mostly politicians and incumbent or former civil servants.

The smuggling also involves a conglomerate that buys illegally imported pork from government officials. Pol Maj Suriya said more details would be made public early next year.

Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompow said inspections of freezers in 77 provinces from Oct 10-Nov 22 by the Department of Livestock Development and the Department of Fisheries found 92 cases of unlawful meat storage, totalling 2.5 million kilogrammes worth 287.72 million baht.