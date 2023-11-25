NACC discloses assets of Prayut, Prawit

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, then prime minister, chairs his final cabinet meeting on Aug 29. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Former prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, and his wife gained 2.8 million baht worth of assets while former deputy prime minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon was 2 million baht richer upon leaving office, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The wealth of Gen Prayut and Gen Prawit caught the most attention when the anti-graft agency on Friday published the declared assets and debts of 18 political postholders in the previous government.

Gen Prayut and his wife, Naraporn, reported 130.2 million baht worth of assets without debts, an increase of 27.9 million baht from what they declared in 2014 when he took office as prime minister.

Most of Gen Prayut's assets worth 98.6 million baht were bank deposits, investments, two land plots, four cars worth 10.7 million baht, including a Porsche Panamera, as well as nine wristwatches, nine guns and two bicycles. The former prime minister also reported an income tax payment in 2022 of 343,814 baht.

His wife's assets, totalling 31.5 million baht, included bank savings, four land plots, a Toyota Alphard and sets of accessories. She reported an annual income of 453,351 baht and annual expenses of 400,000 baht.

The couple reported assets worth 128.6 million baht and debts of 654,745 baht on Sept 4, 2014, when Gen Prayut assumed the prime ministerial post.

Gen Prawit, who is single, declared assets worth 89.2 million baht, up from 87.3 million baht he declared in 2014. He reported a small debt of 757.26 baht.

His assets included bank deposits worth 43 million baht, investments, three plots of land, one house, five cars worth 13.6 million baht, nine rings, one TW STEEL watch worth 15,000 baht and three guns.

Phuthep Thaweechotethanakul, assistant secretary-general of the NACC, said on Friday most of the cabinet ministers in the government of Srettha Thavisin submitted their assets and debts as legally required and some asked for the deadline, due to expire on Dec 4, to be extended.

Among those who sought the 30-day extension was Prime Minister Srettha, he said.

As for those in the former Prayut cabinet, Mr Phuthep said most had declared their wealth to the NACC. Those who have not finished the declaration have had to seek a deadline extension.

Mr Phuthep said the NACC was in the process of running a further check on former interior minister Anupong Paojinda's assets and liabilities. He insisted this was part of a routine check.

However, if any irregularities were detected, a probe would be launched to determine if it involved a case of unusual wealth.