AoT to raise passenger service tax

Passengers arrive at the new satellite terminal, dubbed SAT-1, at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sept 28. The Airports of Thailand (AoT) will increase passenger service charges at six international airports by 30 baht from April 1 next year to cover the operating costs of Common Use Passenger Processing Systems. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Airports of Thailand (AoT) will increase passenger service charges at six international airports by 30 baht from April 1 next year to cover the operating costs of Common Use Passenger Processing Systems (Cupps).

AoT director Kirati Kitmanawat said on Friday that the AoT has adopted the systems at the six airports it manages: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang, Phuket and Hat Yai.

The systems, hence, have a higher operating cost, leading the AoT to introduce the new passenger service charge. The AoT will raise the charge from 700 baht to 730 baht per person for international departures and from 100 baht to 130 baht for domestic departures starting April 1 next year.

Cupps provides Common Use Terminal Equipment that upgrades the check-in system and Common Use Self Service which enables passengers to self-check in at the airports or do so in advance up to 12 hours before departure.

Mr Kirati also said that Cupps provides a self-service baggage drop which eases congestion at check-in counters.

The rise has been approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), which says Cupps is listed as an aeronautical charge, he said.

Also, Cupps is calculated under the service charge, according to the Air Navigation Act's Section 56 (1), which allows aviation authorities to collect the charge for airport improvement and passenger facilities.

Mr Kirati also said the new charge rate was approved by the transport minister.

He added that, according to the law, revenue from the charge will be used to acquire new facilities as well as fund airport maintenance and safety measures.

The AoT will also concentrate on improving airport technology so that it meets international standards.