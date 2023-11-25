Ministry confirms release of 10 Thai hostages by Hamas

An official, wearing a vest, poses for a photo with 10 Thai workers in Israel. The workers were released on Friday after they were held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

A first group of 10 Thai nationals held hostage by Hamas in Gaza were released on Friday, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Officials from the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv visited the 10 Thais - one woman and nine men - at Shamir Medical Center on Friday after Hamas freed them, the ministry confirmed. Earlier, there were reports that 12 Thai hostages were released before the ministry confirmed the exact figure.

The 10 Thais are Ms Natthawaree Mulkan, Santi Boonphrom, Boonthom Phankhong, Mongkhol Prachuapboon, Withoon Phumee, Wichai Kalapat, Bancha Kongmanee, Buddee Saengboon, Uthai Thungsri and Uthai Saengnuan

They underwent health check-ups at the hospital. The embassy had informed their relatives about the release.

They will stay at the hospital for 48 hours under the close care of Israeli doctors. Six teams of medical staff have been arranged to take care of them, according to the ministry. All will be entitled for benefits as victims of terrorism under Israeli law.

The Thai government will take relevant steps to bring back the 10 Thais to Thailand and their waiting families.

The Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a statement congratulating Israel and Hamas for reaching an agreement on a pause of fighting for humanitarian aid and the release of the hostages as requested by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).