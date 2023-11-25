Mall accused denies murder charge

Police and forensic officers enter Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok's Pathumwan district after a 14-year-old shooter was arrested on Oct 3. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The 14-year-old gunman accused of killing three people in a shooting rampage at Siam Paragon shopping mall on Oct 3 denies charges of murder, saying he was not fully aware of what he was doing.

Pathumwan police were asked last week if psychiatrists had cleared the shooter for police interrogation. They said the teenager, who has been treated for mental illness, admitted to firearms charges pressed against him, but denies charges of murder and attempted murder.

The police are expected to forward their investigation report to the public prosecutor this week.

At one point in the attack, the accused called the 191 police special operations division to identify himself. He also asked the officers to come and get him. He was standing in a hotel at the mall with his weapon at the time but did not want to come out and surrender.

Pol Lt Col Kritsanapong Phutrakul, chairman of the Faculty of Criminology and Justice Administration at Rangsit University and a criminologist, said the shooter was well prepared to commit his crime.



