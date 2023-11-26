Thai LionAir to probe engine fire over Don Mueang

Thai LionAir will investigate an incident on Friday when the engine of one of its planes caught fire after taking off from Don Mueang Airport.

A source on Saturday said the aircraft took off from the airport at 11.10am but crew and passengers noticed audible shuddering once it reached an altitude of 6,000 feet.

A passenger told a cabin crew member that she saw sparks fly from the engine under the right wing, which prompted the pilot to shut it down and head back to the airport where the plane landed safely at 12.05 pm. Some passengers fainted and vomited during the incident. No injuries were reported. Despite their ordeal, they also praised the captain for his safe landing.

A passenger uploaded a clip to the TikTok account "@ben_benga" in which the pilot was talking to a passenger who informed him about the sparks. The pilot said he was not sure if the cause stemmed from a bird or a technical problem. An investigation will be held, the pilot said.