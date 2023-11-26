5 killed, 1 wounded by bridegroom at Korat wedding party

Rescue workers examine the scene of a shooting at a wedding party at a house in tambon Wang Nam Khieo, Wang Nam Khieo district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Saturday night. Five people including the bride and bridegroom were killed. A man was seriously injured. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A bridegroom went on a shooting rampage, killing four people including the bride and seriously wounding a man before shooting himself dead with a pistol at his own wedding party on Saturday night, police said.

The shooter was identified as Chaturong Suksuk, a former ranger with a disability in his leg who represented Thailand in swimming and shooting at the Paralympic Games.

The tragic incident occurred at about 11.25pm at a house in Moo 1 village in tambon Wang Nam Khieo, Wang Nam Khieo district, where a wedding party was being held for 29-year-old Chaturong, the bridegroom, and Kanchana Pachunthuek, 44, the bride.



Wang Nam Khieo police were called to the scene for an investigation.



On Saturday morning, a traditional wedding ceremony was held at the house between Chaturong and Kanchana, followed by a feast. Chaturong was a former paramilitary ranger with a disability in his leg caused by an incident that occurred while he was on duty.



The two had lived together as a couple for three years before deciding to formally wed. Chaturong was 15 years younger than the bride.



A wedding party was held that night, attended by guests and relatives of both sides. During the party, the guests and relatives noticed Chaturong did not look as happy as might have been expected.



Late in the night, Chaturong abruptly went out of the party to his car. Shortly afterward, he returned with a pistol and fired shots that killed the bride, her mother Kingthong Klajoho, 62, her younger sister Kornnipa Manato, 38, and a guest, Thong Nonkhunthod, 50. Another guest, Bamrung Chatherat, 28, was seriously injured.



Chaturong then shot himself. He died instantly.



Mr Bamrung, the wounded man, was admitted to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.



Police were investigating to find the motive for the killings.