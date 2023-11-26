5 killed, one injured in Korat bloody wedding

Rescue workers examined the scene of a shooting at a wedding party at a house in tambon Wang Nam Khieo, Wang Nam Khieo district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Saturday night. Five people, including the bride and bridegroom were killed. A man was seriously injured. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A bridegroom, a former ranger with a disabled leg, opened fire on the rampage, killing four people including the bride and seriously injuring a man before shooting himself to death with a pistol at his own wedding party on Saturday night, police said.

The tragic incident occurred at about 11.25pm at a house in Moo 1 village in tambon Wang Nam Khieo, Wang Nam Khieo district, where a wedding party for Chaturong Suksuk, 29, the bridegroom, and his bride Kanchana Pachunthuek, 44, was being held.



Wang Nam Khieo police were called to the scene for an investigation.



On Saturday morning, a traditional wedding ceremony was held at the house between Chaturong and Kanchana, followed by a feast. Chaturong was a former para-military ranger with a disabled leg from his duty.



The two had lived together as a couple for three years before deciding to formally wed. Chaturong was 15 years younger than the bride who was a good-looking woman.



A wedding party was held in the night, attended by guests and relatives of both sides. During the party, the guests and relatives noticed Chaturong did not look as happy as he should be.



Late in the night, Chaturong abruptly went out of the party to his car. Shortly afterward, he returned with a pistol and fired shots that killed the bride, her mother Kingthong Klajoho, 62, her younger sister Kornnipa Manato, 38, and a guest, Thong Nonkhunthod, 50. Another guest, Bamrung Chatherat, 28, was seriously injured.



Chaturong then shot himself with the gun. He died instantly.



Mr Bamrung, the injured, was admitted to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.



Police were investigating to find the motive of the killings.





