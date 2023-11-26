4 more Thais released by Hamas

Hostages who were abducted by Hamas gunmen during the Oct 7 attack on Israel, give a thumbs up as they are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip, in this screengrab taken from video released Nov 26, 2023. (Photo: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS)

Four more Thai workers held hostage by Hamas were released on Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchama Patarachoke revealed on Sunday, citing a report from the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv.

Ms Kanchana, director-general of the Department of Information, said the four Thais had been admitted by Israeli officials to a hospital for a health examination. The Thai embassy had sent its staff to take care of them at the hospital and informed their families of the good news, she added.



In another development, Ms Kanchana said the Israeli authorities had informed the Thai embassy that two more Thai workers had been held captive by Hamas.



Therefore, after 10 Thais were freed in the first release and another four in the second, it was believed 18 Thai nationals were still being held in captivity. The Thai government is doing all it can to get all of them released, she said.



Ms Kanchana said while the hostages are being gradually released and those released have been allowed to talk to their families back in Thailand, the Foreign Ministry would like to ask journalists not to ask for or disseminate information about how the hostages had been treated while in captivity since the matter is delicate and could affect the safety of those still being held.



The Foreign Ministry is coordinating with its Israeli counterpart to bring the 14 Thais who have been released back to their families in Thailand as soon as possible, she said.



On Sunday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on X (formerly Twitter) that on Nov 25 at 11.50pm (local time) four more Thais were released by Hamas. He identified them as Nathaporn Onkaew, Komkrit Chombua, Anucha Angkaew and Manee Jirachart.



Mr Srettha said all of them were in good health, mentally and physically, and did not require emergency treatment.



"All they wanted was to take a shower and call their relatives. They were admitted to Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofe) Hospital. Thanks must go to the Foreign Ministry and our security agencies," the prime minister said in his post.