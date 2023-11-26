Thailand ranked 'very low' in English proficiency index

Students at Phaholyothin Primary School in Bangkok’s Don Muang district practise their English skills in a virtual classroom hosted remotely by a native speaker in March. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand has been ranked 8th, or "very low", among Asean countries and 101st worldwide in the English Proficiency Index 2023 prepared by EF, a well-known English teaching institute with a worldwide network.

Thailand lags not only Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia but also VIetnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia in English-speaking ability, the index suggests.

The English Proficiency Index 2023 is based on test results of 2.2 million adults in 113 countries and regions. Thailand scored 416 and is ranked 101st among them.



EF has five levels of English proficiency - very high, high, moderate, low and very low.



In the Asean region, eight countries - all except Brunei, Laos and Timor-Leste - were included in the test.



Singapore, with a score of 631 or very high proficiency, is ranked 1st in Asean and 2nd out of the 113 countries and regions.



The Philippines is 2nd in Asean and 20th worldwide, with a score of 578 or high proficiency.



Malaysia is 3rd in Asean and 25th worldwide, with a score of 568 or high proficiency.



Vietnam, with a score of 505 or moderate proficiency, is 4th in Asean and 58th worldwide.



Indonesia is 5th in Asean and 79th worldwife, with a score of 473 or low proficiency, while Myanmar the 6th in Asean and 90th worldwide, with a score of 450 and low proficiency.



Cambodia is 7th in Asean and 98th worldwide, with a score of 421 or very low proficiency, while Thailand is 8th in Asean and 101st worldwide, with a score of 416 or very low proficiency.