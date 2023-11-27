'Black Box Theater' opens to drive musical innovation

Goal is to help boost students' creative potential via hands-on experimentation

Mahidol University's College of Music has launched a new groundbreaking musical venture, thanks to the support of philanthropists Dr Somsak and Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

Khunying Patama presided over the opening ceremony of the "Black Box Theater by Dr Somsak & Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul," joined by several honoured guests, including Prasop Riangngoen, the Ministry of Culture's Director of the Office of Contemporary Arts and Culture, who is a representative of Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich.

Situated on the 6th and 7th floors of the South East Asia Music Museum of the College of Music, this state-of-the-art theatre boasts cutting-edge audiovisual systems and can host up to 300 spectators. Its primary goal is to amplify students' potential, particularly in music technology, encompassing sound manipulation, lighting design, live performances, and popular music.

The theatre venture empowers students to craft shows which meet contemporary industry standards.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul joins dignitaries and scholarship students for a photo at the inauguration of the Black Box Theater.

From left: Narong Prangcharoen, dean of College of Music, Mahidol University; Kitvichai Chaipornsiri, Buddha Monthon district chief; Khunying Patama and Prasop Riangngoen, director general of the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, who is a representative of Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich.

Khunying Patama praised Mahidol University's "visionary administration" for creating such an innovative space within the College of Music.

"It promotes the growth of creative output, offering students opportunities to learn through hands-on experimentation, not just through lectures. This enables them to seamlessly transition from learning to professional practice," she highlighted.

Dr Narong Prangcharoen, dean of Mahidol University's College of Music, emphasised the theatre's role as an incubator for creativity. Serving as both a testing ground and a refining platform, it prepares performances for grander stages.

"It's a simulated realm where students work with top-notch equipment and professional concert systems, aligning with Thailand's endeavour to showcase its soft power through artistic productions," he noted.

Khunying Patama also delivered Scholarships to 13 recipients of the "General Prem Music Scholarship Fund" for the year 2023 aimed at fostering and supporting sustained education in the field of musical arts.