Travel risk warning for parts of Myanmar

Thais living or travelling in Myanmar are being advised to avoid areas under martial law, particularly in northern Shan State, for their own safety.

The travel warning was issued by the Thai embassy in Yangon. Thais should avoid travelling to those areas, the embassy said.



The embassy said Myanmar had banned foreigners from buying air tickets to Lashio and Tachilek in Shan State since May this year. Violators could be jailed or fined under immigration law.



Before travelling to cities in Myanmar - including Yangon, Mandalay and Bagan - travellers are advised to check the situation with reliable sources or tour companies.



Thais residing or travelling in Myanmar are asked to register their places of residence with the embassy for contact and information. In case of emergency they are advised to call the embassy in Yangon at +95 9880916795 use the Official Thai Consular ID Line: @395cxuuo.