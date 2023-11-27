Hamas urged to release all Thai and Israeli hostages for Loy Krathong

Israeli ambassador to Bangkok Orna Sagiv releases her Krathong craft on Monday. (Photo: Poramet Tangsathaporn)

Israel's ambassador to Thailand on Monday used their observance of Loy Krathong to call on Hamas to release all remaining Thai and Israeli hostages.

Orna Sagiv, the Israeli Ambassador, said Loy Krathong is usually a happy celebration, expressing hope for the future as well as asking for forgiveness.

"However, for both Thais and Israelis, it was not as happy as it used to be," she said. "We cannot have Loy Kratong without remembering that we still have people who unfortunately cannot celebrate Loy Kratong with us.

The embassy floated 165 krathong in the colours of the Israeli flag, and 15 in the colours of the Thai flag.

"Eeach krathong represented one person still held hostage in Gaza," Ms Sagiv said. "We pray through krathong that they will be released and hope to see all of them come to celebrate with us in Israel and Thailand...and hope that next year we can celebrate Loy Kratong in a different and happy way like we used to have," she added.