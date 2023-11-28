DSI to expand pork probe

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) will expand its investigation to find the "key figures" responsible for the smuggling of pork through the nation's main cargo port between 2020 and 2022, said DSI director-general Suriya Singhakamol on Monday.

The expanded crackdown comes after the discovery of 161 cargo containers filled with over 4.5 tonnes of undeclared pork at Laem Chabang Port back in April. The smuggled pig meat, estimated to be worth about 225 million baht, was seized by authorities in July.

An initial investigation launched after the seizure found 2,385 containers of pork, worth about three billion baht, had been smuggled into the country since 2020.

Pol Maj Suriya said following the order from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to quickly get to the bottom of the case, DSI has so far arrested 10 employees of shipping companies involved in the racket.

DSI has also asked the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to begin legal proceedings against suspects who are state officials, he added.

The department will now expand its probe to identify the key figures behind the smuggling network, Pol Maj Suriya said, adding they will be charged once investigators have solid evidence against them.

About 10 business figures are believed to be involved in the network with the aid of state officials, he added.