Entertainment venues' opening extended

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft interior ministerial regulation to extend the operating hours of entertainment venues in key tourist destinations, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Koh Samui and Phuket, allowing them to operate until 4am.

Traisuree Taisaranakul, spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, said the ministry would implement the measure aimed at stimulating tourism in the country.

The extended hours will also apply to entertainment places within hotels registered by the hotel law.

For standalone entertainment venues in other destinations, operators are advised to wait for relevant regulations in their respective provinces, and the Interior Ministry will issue specific criteria for them, Ms Traisuree said.

Initially, the Interior Ministry planned to implement the new rule on Dec 15.