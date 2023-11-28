School executive accused of sexual abuse and threats

Activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, alias Gun Jompalang, speaks to reporters in front of Nong Chok police station in Bangkok as he escorted a 12-year-old student to file charges against a Bangkok school executive for alleged sexual abuse. (Capture from Gun Chompalang Facebook)

A school deputy director in Bangkok has been accused of sexually abusing her 12-year-old student and resorting to threats of exposing explicit photos and videos if the girl did not comply.

The student, escorted by popular social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, alias Gun Jompalang, filed a complaint at Nong Chok police station on Tuesday.

The girl, enrolled in Grade 6 at a school in Bangkok's Nong Chok district, also presented chat messages between her and the accused as evidence to Pol Capt Chaiwat Charasmethawit, deputy investigation chief.

Mr Guntouch said the girl's mother and elder sister sought his help upon discovering that the 38-year-old former teacher, now a deputy director at another school, had allegedly sexually abused her.

The student had allegedly been lured into sending her naked photos to her teacher, who had also allegedly committed sexual abuse.

The teacher had threatened to send the student's naked photos to the media if the victim did not comply with her demands, according to the activist.

"In my view, individuals engaging in such behaviour do not deserve to be teachers. Despite being married and living with her husband, she still lured the student into a sexual act at a petrol station," said Mr Guntouch. "It's evil and immoral act."

Having previously handled sexual offense cases involving male perpetrators, Mr Guntouch expressed his concern about a female teacher being the offender this time. The accused teacher also claimed connections with influential figures and politicians, leaving the girl with no one to turn to.

Mr Guntouch said he would take the girl to petition an educational service area office in Bangkok against the accused, who had been promoted to the position of deputy director at another secondary school.

He said there must be an investigation to find out whether the accused had committed similar offences against other students.

The victim's elder sister said her sister had initially sought the teacher's guidance during Grade 5 and grew closer to her during the second term of Grade 6. The student believed whatever the teacher told her, the sister said.

The alleged sexual abuse came to light when the victim informed her family about the teacher's threats to disseminate her explicit photos and videos when she asked for freedom to start a new life.

The teacher had also warned her against befriending others out of jealousy.

Police said they would call a psychologist and concerned agencies to jointly question the girl about the matter before considering a warrant to summon the accused to acknowledge her charges.