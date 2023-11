Government approves 10% salary increase for new civil servants

The cabinet approved a two-year, 10% increment in the base salary of newly appointed civil servants. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The cabinet approved a 10% increase for two years in the base salary of new civil servants, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The base salary of newly hired civil servants increase by 10% from 15,000 baht (US$430.17) to 16,500 baht ($473.19) in the first year and 18,000 baht by second year, Chai Wacharonke said on Tuesday.

The adjustment, which also includes increases in stipends, will use a budget of 16 billion baht and begins in May 2024.