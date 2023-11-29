Chinese gamblers arrested in illegal hotel casino

Immigration police raid the illegal casino operating on two floors of a hotel in Nonthaburi province on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

Police arrested 26 Chinese nationals and seized about 3.5 million baht in cash at an illegal casino operating on two floors at a hotel in Nonthaburi province early Wednesday morning.

Immigration police raided the plushly decorated casino on the eighth and ninth floors of a hotel in Ngam Wong Wan area.

In addition to the 26 Chinese gamblers, 23 Thai workers were detained. Police seized six baccarat tables, six slot machines, about 100 packs of cards, about 3.5 million baht in cash and casino chips with denominated values totalling tens of millions of baht.

The suspects and seized goods were taken to Rattanathibet police station in Muang district for legal proceedings.

The hotel's name was not given in the announcement.