Chinese, Thais arrested in dual scam investigation

Central Investigation Bureau police search one of the premises raided for evidence, on Tuesday. (Photo police)

Police have arrested two Chinese, one a Thai model’s husband, and two Thais for alleged involvement in romance-investment scams, and impounded assets worth about 300 million baht for examination.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, said the arrests and seizures were made at five raided premises in Bangkok and Samut Prakan on Tuesday.

He identified the Chinese suspects as Hongling Ruan, 44, and Zhao Yue, 59. The arrested Thais are both women, identified as Lawan Thawee-apiradeepoon and Sawiktree Angkabut.

They were all charged with public fraud, computer crime, participation in a transnational crime organisation and money laundering.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop linked the suspects to nine other Thai and Chinese suspects arrested earlier.

They allegedly used false Facebook profiles of beautiful women to approach victims they lured into romance and cryptocurrency investment scams.

One of the new suspects, the Chinese man Ruang, is the husband of 28-year-old Thai model Jakkreena Chookhaowsri, alias Kiki Maxim, who was one of the nine suspects previously arrested with assets worth about one billion baht.

Pol Maj Gen Athip Pongsiwapai, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said the gang had laundered their ill-gotten gains by buying luxury houses and vehicles and investing in lounges and restaurants.

In total, case police have now impounded assets worth 1.3 billion baht, including 19 luxury houses, 14 luxury vehicles and 6 million baht in cash, the commander said. All suspects denied all charges.