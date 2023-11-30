Bangkok's old footpaths being replaced

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt and city officials inspect footpaths along Udomsuk road in Bang Na district. (Screen capture)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has commenced a project to replace old footpaths with new ones designed to be stronger and more user-friendly for pedestrians with disabilities and wheelchair users, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Thursday.

Work has begun on the pavements along both sides of Udomsuk road in the densely populated Bang Na district, Mr Chadchart said.

The new footpaths will span a total distance of approximately 1,600 kilometres, encompassing about 90km along main roads, 300km in various sois (alleys) as well as installations at all 422 electric train stations in Bangkok, each covering a 1-km radius.

The new footpaths feature a reinforced-concrete floor topped with cement tiles, ensuring increased strength and durability compared to the older paths that have subsided after over 30 years of heavy use.

They are also designed to be more friendly to the disabled and wheelchair users, he said.