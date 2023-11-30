ONCB widens asset seizure in senator's alleged drug network connection

A luxury car is among assets seized from senator Upakit Pachariyangkul during searches by combined teams of police and officials led by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) on Thursday. (Photo: ONCB)

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has confiscated more assets belonging to Senator Upakit Pachariyangkul in connection with his alleged involvement in illicit drug networks.

Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lakbun, an assistant national police chief and acting secretary-general of the ONCB, said on Thursday that authorities had seized 70 items of Mr Upakit's assets worth 476.6 million baht for examination.

The seized assets included bank accounts, cars, weapons and 30 land plots, discovered during searches conducted at 22 locations in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani and Rayong.

"Senator Upakit gave full cooperation with officers during the searches of his premises," Pol Lt Gen Phanurat said during a press conference.

The searches were conducted by combined teams of police and officials from the ONCB, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) and the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MTB).

Reports indicated that the teams confiscated five out of nine luxury cars, three firearms and several luxury watches during the searches of the senator's premises, including his residence in Bangkok’s Dusit district. Mr Upakit had earlier sold the four other cars.

Last week, the ONCB confiscated Mr Upakit's assets worth about 285 million baht for examination.

The asset seizure began after he was found in a police investigation to have received 200,000 baht in a transaction deposited into his bank account by a female member of a drug gang who had been arrested, Pol Lt Gen Phanurat said last week.