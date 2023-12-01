Ex-NACC exec still in hot water over asset brouhaha

Prayat: Appeal rejected

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal filed by Prayat Puangjumpa, a former deputy secretary-general of the National Counter-Corruption Commission (NACC), in a false asset declaration case.

It upheld a previous court ruling which gave him a suspended four-month jail sentence and ordered him to pay a fine of 10,000 baht.

The decision was reached at a plenary meeting of Supreme Court judges convened to rule on Mr Prayat's appeal, which followed a ruling by the court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions in which Mr Prayat was found guilty of having intentionally avoided declaring four of his overseas assets held by his wife.

They comprised three accounts at Bangkok Bank's London branch worth a total of £237,959.46 (10 million baht) and a Wolfe House property on Kensington High Street in London worth an estimated £4.5 million (215 million baht).

The ruling, handed down on Feb 23, also cost Mr Prayat the NACC deputy secretary-general's position and saw him banned from holding a position in any state organisation for five years.

He declared his assets to the NACC as part of a mandatory procedure required upon his appointment as deputy NACC secretary-general on Jan 4, 2017.

A majority of Supreme Court judges attending the plenary meeting were not convinced by Mr Prayat's claim that he only became aware in April 2018 that his wife could not, as planned, transfer ownership of the property, which he claimed belonged to a company that had hired his wife to hold on its behalf in exchange for a 10% commission.

The judges found it extremely suspicious that Mr Prayat's wife had authorised the company to sell the property to another firm just one day before Mr Prayat submitted his asset declaration to the NACC. They also found it hard to believe his reasons for not declaring the London property and the money in the three bank accounts held by his wife.