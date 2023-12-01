Red, Purple lines start B20 flat fare

A sign announces a 20-baht flat-fare rate now in effect on Red Line electric trains at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal. From Friday, the 20-baht flat fare is being introduced for passengers who interchange between the Red and Purple lines using EMV contactless payment, the Transport Ministry says. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

From Friday, a 20-baht flat fare is being introduced for passengers who interchange between the Red and Purple lines using EMV contactless payment, the Transport Ministry says.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote told the media on Thursday that the move followed an Oct 16 cabinet resolution, allowing the ministry to set a 20-baht flat fare for the electric train system.

It is being piloted on the State Railway of Thailand's (SRT) Red Line running from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station to Rangsit and from the central terminal to Taling Chan Station, and on the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand's (MRTA) Purple Line running from Khlong Bang Phai to Tao Poon stations.

The State Railway of Thailand's (SRT) Red Line. (Photo: SRT)

In order to facilitate and alleviate the financial burden on passengers, Mr Surapong said the 20-baht flat fare for commuters who use the interchange station at the central station connecting the SRT's Red Line and MRT Purple Line will be imposed from now on.

However, the new fare will only be in effect when commuters pay by EMV (Europay, MasterCard and Visa) contactless cards. Passengers must use the same EMV card to interchange between the two railway systems within a 30-minute time limit.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand's (MRTA) Purple Line. (Postgraphics)

Meanwhile, political activist Srisuwan Janya has petitioned the Ombudsman to get City Hall, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and MRTA to resolve controversial issues regarding the Pink Line construction that critics say pose a danger to pedestrians and people with disabilities. His request was in response to complaints filed by many people about the construction of the 34.5-km Pink Line -- which is currently undergoing trial runs -- connecting Min Buri to the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road.

Most complaints are about the inconvenience of using footpaths, especially for those travelling in wheelchairs, because of MEA electricity control booths blocking their right of way.

Also, some elevated railway beams located near Prem Prachakon Canal on Chaeng Watthana Road are too low, they say.