Brothers surrender after fatal ahooting of teen rival

Two brothers, aged 21 and 15, surrender to police at Sichon station in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Friday night for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old rival. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Two brothers wanted for the fatal shooting of a teen rival in Sichon district surrendered to police on Friday night after warrants were issued for their arrests.

Jeerasak, 21, and his brother Jeerawat, 15, (surname withheld) turned themselves in to the police at Sichon station for the murder of Khanisorn Chan-u-thai, 18, at a department store in the district, Pol Lt Col Bundit Sukhavisit, deputy chief of Sichon station, said on Saturday.

The shooting took place in the shopping mall's car park on Thursday night, shortly after Khanisorn left a movie theatre.

The two brothers approached their rival initiated an assault. As the victim attempted to escape, the brothers pursued him, with one firing three shots that struck him in the chest. The assailants quickly fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Khanisorn was seriously wounded and sent to Sichon Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Police investigators sought court approval to arrest the two brothers. The suspects later contacted their relatives to surrender.

During questioning, the siblings admitted to engaging in multiple altercations with the victim in the past.

The 15-year-old confessed to firing the shots at the victim, and both brothers admitted to disposing of the firearm in a nearby canal.

Police have charged them with murder and illegal possession of a weapon in public.