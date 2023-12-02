Fire engulfs warehouses, causing B100m in damage

A warehouse fire in Prachin Buri province on Saturday caused an estimated 100 million baht damage, but no injuries. (Screen capture)

PRACHIN BURI - A fire raged through three fabric warehouses for more than eight hours in the early hours of Saturday in Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province, with damage estimated at more than 100 million baht.

The fire at S. Chutima fabric warehouse facility, which cover 25 rai (40,000 square metres) in tambon Lat Takhian was reported about 1am, said Pol Lt Thanawat Jandee, a deputy inspector at Sa Bua police station.

More than 10 fire engines from Lat Takhian and nearby municipalities and rescuers were deployed to fight the fast-spreading blaze, fuelled by over 100 tonnes of fabric and plastic materials as well as dry weather.

By 6am, the sea of flames was partly under control due to a shortage of fire engines.

Piangchan Wongprathet, owner of the warehouse facility, reported hearing crackling sounds around 1am and rushed to find a warehouse near her home ablaze. She immediately called for help and alerted the fire department.

She said the rapid spread of the fire prevented the retrieval of any valuable items from the warehouses, resulting in an estimated loss of 100 million baht.

No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical circuit malfunction, police said.