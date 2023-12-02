Five suspects arrested in Laos, 14.8m speed pills seized

Packs containing 14.8 million speed spills are seized in Vientiane, Laos, and five suspects - four Lao nationals and a Thai - arrested during the drug crackdown operation on Nov 28-30. (Photo: Office of the Narcotics Control Board)

Five suspects have been arrested in Vientiane with more than 14 million methamphetamine pills destined for Thailand seized.

Drug suppression police in Laos have seized 14.85 million speed pills during an operation on Nov 28-30. Four Lao suspects and a Thai national were arrested during the crackdown, Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lakbun, an assistant national police chief and acting secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said on Saturday.

The drug seizure and the arrest of the suspects followed collaborative efforts in drug suppression between the two countries on Sept 25-27 in Krabi province.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and Maj Gen Kamking Khamking Phuilamanyvong, Laos’ deputy minister of public security, held talks on the cooperation in intelligence gathering and drug suppression in the southern province of Thailand, said the ONCB acting chief.

The confiscated drugs were intended for smuggling into Thailand via Nong Khai province.

The investigation is being extended to identify those responsible for the drug trafficking operation, said Pol Lt Gen Phanurat.