Three injured as giant octopus ride breaks at festival

Bolts at this giant octopus ride break on Friday night while providing services to visitors at the annual silk festival in Khon Kaen. Three people were injured. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - Three people were injured when bolts of a giant octopus ride broke under the riders’ weight at the annual silk festival in Muang district of this northeastern province on Friday night.

Muang district chief Prachuap Rakphaet and Anu Juengsakul, head of the provincial public works and town planning office, led engineers to inspect the amusement ride at the venue of the International Silk, Phuk Siao Tradition and Khon Kaen Red Cross Fair 2023 after bolts of the equipment suddenly broke late on Friday night.

Chaturong Phorchak, 36, operator of the equipment, said the incident happened during the final round of the ride service. While the ride was in progress, it developed a clicking noise several times. He then ordered his staff to stop the ride. As it was coming to a halt, bolts connecting one of the seats suddenly broke. The seat, carrying three riders, then fell onto another seat with five riders.

The mishap resulted in injuries to three of the riders, said the operator. The injured individuals were promptly transported to Khon Kaen Hospital.

The octopus ride would be removed from the venue, and all old spare parts would be replaced with new ones to ensure the safety of users, said Mr Chaturong.

He said the initial examination found that the ride machine had been in operation for a long time and some of its parts were wearing out.

Public works and town planning officials confirmed that the ride operator obtained the operating license legally, according to the district chief.

The operator has agreed to provide compensation payments to the injured following discussions on the matter.

All fun rides and other playing machines at the silk festival were inspected on Saturday to prevent a recurrence of the incident, said Mr Prachuap.