King's second son joins Thais in paying respect to late King Bhumibol

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, HM the King's second son, poses for a photo in front of the monument to his grandfather, the late King Bhumibol, at Chalerm Prakiart Park in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Tuesday, Father’s Day. (Photo: Vacharesorn Vivacharawongse Facebook)

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, the second-eldest son of HM the King, joined Thais in paying respect to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great at Chalerm Prakiart Park in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Tuesday, which is Father’s Day.

Vacharaesorn posted a message and photos on his Facebook at 8.30am on Tuesday: “Paying my respect and homage to my grandfather His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the occasion of his birthday on Dec 5."

Vacharaesorn, 42, fondly known to Thais as “Than Aon”, arrived in Thailand on Sunday, his second visit to the kingdom afer living abroad for 27 years.

Vacharaesorn made his first visit to Thailand in August. His younger brother Dr Chakriwat, known as “Than Aong’’ and the King's third son, later flew to Thailand to join his brother.

On Tuesday, Vacharaesorn took part in activities to mark Father’s Day. He was due to visit other provinces and was expected to stay in Thailand for two weeks.

Vacharaesorn has a bachelor's and master's degree in law from Stetson University College of Law in the United States. He is a legal counsellor at a law firm in New York, where he has lived for 27 years.

