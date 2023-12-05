Two police, suspect wounded in Pattani drug bust

Police examine packages of methmphetamine pills found on the bed of the pickup truck after two officers and a suspect were hit by bullets fired by a second suspect, in Pattani's Yaring district on Monday night. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Two police officers and a drug suspect were wounded by gunshots from a second suspect during a successful police sting operation in Yaring district of Pattani on Monday night.

Both suspects were arrested and 400,000 methamphetamine pills were seized during the drug bust.

Previously, a police officer posing as a customer contacted a dealer in Pattani to buy 200,000 meth pills. Delivery was arranged along Road 42 in tambon Manangyong on Monday night.

Police were waiting when two men arrived in a pickup truck to make the delivery.

Police said one suspect got out of the vehicle to hand a bag containing 200,000 pills to the undercover officer. The suspect was named as Mahama Wadeng, 37.

Two members of a joint local police-Crime Suppression Division team on the case moved in to arrest Mr Mahama. The second suspect opened fire from the pickup truck. Bullets hit the two officers, Pol Sgt Maj Yusor Aaedasong and Pol Sgt Surachet Pongsao, and Mr Mahama.

The second suspect and alleged gunman was named as Sufian Salae, 32. He was quickly detained by police who were hiding nearby.

The two officers received minor wounds. The suspect was hit in the back and seriously injured.

A search found an additional 200,000 meth pills in the vehicle, police said.

The two suspects were charged with illegal possession of drugs with intent to sell, attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons. They were handed over to Yaring police for legal action.

Police inspect the pickup involved in the drug bust in Pattani's Yaring district on Monday night. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)



