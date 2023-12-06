Thai students score poorly in maths, reading, science

Students conduct tests in Nakhon Ratchasima province. (File photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Thai students scored poorly in maths, reading and science in the latest worldwide Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) ratings.

In the latest PISA assessment by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Thai students aged 15 years were scored at 394 scores in maths last year (down from 419 in the 2018 assessment), 409 in science (down from 426) and 379 in reading (down from 393).

The assessment covered 81 countries and Thai students ranked 58th for maths and science and 64th for reading.

Move Forward Party list MP Parit Wacharasindhu said the performance of the Thai education system had declined over the past 10-20 years and the assessment results should arouse awareness that Thai education was at a critical level.