Hells Angels, yakuza suspects arrested

Australian and two Japanese wanted in home countries for dozens of offences, say police

An officer elaborates on the activities of an Australian Hells Angels member at a briefing at the Immigration Bureau on Wednesday. (Photo: police)

Immigration police have arrested an Australian suspected to be a Hells Angels member and two Japanese men believed to be connected with the yakuza gang. All the three were being sought for many crimes.

The 31-year-old Australian man was arrested at a luxury condominium on Soi Thong Lor, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was identified only as Elices, was wanted in Australia for 38 offences. One involved the smuggling of 14 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, another involved transnational crime, and the other 36 offences were related to guns.

Police said he used an Italian passport with the name MR Gjini when he arrived in the country on a chartered private plane. Police found his Australian passport when they arrested him.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said the Australian was a leading member of the Hells Angels gang, which traffics in narcotics and firearms.

The arrests of the foreigners took place on Sunday and Monday.

The two Japanese men arrested were identified only as Masao, 36, and Suzuki, 24.

They were apprehended at a rented house in a luxury housing estate in the Phatthanakan area and were suspected of being yakuza members.

Mr Masao was charged with theft after being accused of taking the mobile phone of a maid who had used it to record their suspicious activities at the house.

The other Japanese man, Mr Suzuki, was charged with overstaying his visa.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said police suspected that the Japanese pair were among four or five men involved in illicit activities including drug trafficking. They stayed in a group at a rented house and moved frequently, he said.

Mr Masao was wanted in Japan for 18 offences including narcotics and physical assault. Mr Suzuki was suspected of three cases of physical assault and robbery in Japan, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said.

Another immigration officer gives details about two Japanese suspects. (Photo: police)