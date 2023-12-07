Celebrations mark global recognition of Songkran

Children enjoy water splashing during the Songkran festival in April. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Activities will be held on Thursday to celebrate the Songkran festival being listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage item by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The official announcement was made at Unesco's Intergovernmental Committee meeting for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in Botswana on Wednesday.

The cabinet approved the Culture Ministry's application for the listing in March 2020 under the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration.

The ministry has invited Thais to participate in various activities to mark the listing at Bangkok City Hall's civic ground today.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will preside over the opening of the events, which include a ceremony to sprinkle water on Phra Buddha Sihing's image and a procession featuring the Seven Ladies of Songkran, in which Miss Universe 2023's first runner-up Anntonia Porsild will participate.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Mr Srettha thanked those involved in having Songkran listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage item.

Songkran is a time-honoured tradition passed down from generation to generation, which reflects the value of gratitude which Thai people show towards their ancestors and embodies the spirit of unity, Mr Chai quoted the prime minister as saying.

Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year, with nationwide celebrations on April 13-15 each year. Its activities include offering alms to monks, pouring water over the palms of revered elders, cultural performances featuring the tale of Songkran's origin, and water-splashing activities.

The prime minister said the government is willing to work with other countries to spread the knowledge and practices of Songkran to promote better understanding among countries and achieve peace and security, Mr Chai said.

"The government is ready to welcome visitors from every corner of the world to take part in the festival and enjoy the experience of Songkran with smiles and a warm welcome from Thai people," Mr Srettha was quoted as saying.