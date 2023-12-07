3 arrested for B8m fraud in science equipment purchases

Janya Sapthorani, seated second from right, and her daughter Rattanaporn Hongthong, seated third from right, were arrested at the office of the Department of Medical Sciences on Thursday on fraud charges. (Photo supplied)

Two female officials in the equipment and supply office of the Public Health Ministry's Department of Medical Sciences, along with a company employee, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly forging documents related to the purchase of science equipment that was never carried out, resulting in about 8 million baht in damages.

The arrests were made by a combined team of police from the Anti-Corruption Police Division (ACPD) and officials from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo).

The team searched five targets in Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Bangkok.

At the office of the Department of Medical Sciences in Muang district of Nonthaburi, the authorities arrested 54-year-old equipment and supply official Janya Sapthorani and her daughter 32-year-old administrative official Rattanaporn Hongthong, with a warrant issued by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 1.

At about the same time, the authorities searched the office of N Y Plus Company in Bang Bua Thong district in Nonthaburi, leading to the arrest of Anon Hongthong, 32, a board member of the company. He is a son-in-law of Ms Janya.

The three were charged with forging documents related to the purchase of science equipment which were neither carried out nor delivered to the supply and equipment office of the Department of Medical Sciences, causing about 8 million baht in damages in fiscal 2023.

They were handed over to the ACPD for further legal procedures.