Chulalongkorn U tops Thai sustainability rankings

University of Toronto tops worldwide table of schools dealing with environmental, social and governance challenges

Water turbines in Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park on the school's Bangkok campus help to clean the water as well as generate electricity.

Chulalongkorn University has come first in Thailand for social and environmental sustainability in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024.

Using indicators designed to measure an institution’s ability to tackle the world’s greatest environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges, the QS Sustainability Rankings 2024 feature 1,397 universities.

Worldwide, the University of Toronto in Canada was ranked first, followed by the University of California Berkeley in the United States and the University of Manchester in England.

Thirteen Thai universities were assessed for the survey. Their rankings in the country (worldwide position in parentheses) are as follows:

Chulalongkorn University (197) Mahidol University (277) Chiang Mai University (283) King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (361) Kasetsart University (417) Thammasat University (419) Khon Kaen University (433) Prince of Songkla University (502) Asian Institute of Technology (781) Naresuan University (1,101)

The other three Thai universities — Srinakharinwirot, Suranaree University of Technology and Walailak — were ranked joint 1,201st worldwide.