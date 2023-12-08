Jumbos raid local farms

A large herd of at least 100 wild elephants raids a sugar cane farm in tambon Khao Mai Kaew in Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri. Rangers tried in vain to push the elephants back into the forest on Thursday. (Photo: Manit Sanabboon)

Prachin Buri: A herd of at least 100 wild elephants attacked farms in tambon Khao Mai Kaew, Kabin Buri district this week, prompting officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment to launch an operation to drive them back into the forest.

The herd, which usually stays within the boundaries of Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in neighbouring Chachoengsao, descended on the farms on Monday. They raided the farms for sugarcane, pineapples and cassava that local villagers grow in the area.

On Thursday, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan ordered all relevant agencies in Prachin Buri to stop the herd from advancing further and lead them back to the forest to protect the villagers' crops.

About 250 officials and rangers were mobilised to push the elephants back into the forest.

Officials parked pickup trucks and agricultural machinery all along the elephants' path to the forest. Drones were also deployed to pinpoint the herd's location and keep a close eye on the elephants.

However, officials have found 30 other wild elephants in an area near tambon Thung Phraya, while 60 more elephants from tambon Huai Kradod in Sanam Chai Khet district of Chachoengsao were also moving towards tambon Wang Tha Chan in Prachin Buri.

In total, almost 200 wild elephants are either rampaging or threatening farms in Prachin Buri, according to authorities.