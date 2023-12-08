Chinese woman questioned over 'dangerous' Soi Nana video

Zi Yu Wang, 28, a Chinese woman in a black shirt, was invited by immigration police for questioning over a video clip she posted online about the danger of walking alone in Soi Nana. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A Chinese woman, who posted a video clip on TikTok while walking in Soi Nana off Sukhumvit road, expressing concerns about the safety of nighttime strolls in Bangkok, has been questioned by immigration police regarding her motives.

The video, posted on Dec 5 around 11.30pm, was perceived by many as detrimental to Thailand's tourism image, portraying the country as highly unsafe.

In response, Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisanronnachai ordered an investigation which identified the woman in the video as Zi Yu Wang, a 28-year-old Chinese national who entered the country on a Thai Privilege Card visa.

During questioning, Ms Wang admitted to creating and sharing the video on social media but denied having an intention to damage Thailand's reputation. The woman said she only wanted to warn foreigners about about areas where walking alone at night might be unsafe for women.

According to the investigation, the woman had engaged in live streaming to sell goods online during her time in Thailand, a violation foreign employment regulations.

Immigration police charged her with working illegally in the country without a permit.

Pol Lt Gen Itthipol said this case serves as a reminder to foreigners not to produce content that could harm Thailand's image and the tourist atmosphere. Violators are subject to legal action and may be blacklisted as a consequence.