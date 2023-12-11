Olympic boxing medallist Somluck faces sexual assault charge

Somluck Kamsing, a former Muay Thai fighter and Olympic boxing gold medalist.

A 17-year-old girl has filed a complaint with Muang Khon Kaen police in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen, accusing Olympics boxing gold medalist Somluck Kamsing of sexual assault.

Police were expected to issue a summons for the former Olympic boxing hero to acknowledge the charge.

The girl, whose name was withheld, is from Nong Kung Si district of Kalasin province. She told police when she filed her complaint on Sunday that she met Mr Somluck at a pub in Muang district, Khon Kaen province, on Saturday night.

The former boxer took her to a hotel room about 3.30am on Sunday. There, she was sexually assaulted by Mr Somluck, she alleged.

Contacted by reporters, Mr Somluck said he had been informed of the complaint and had hired a lawyer to fight the charge.

Interviewed on TV Channel 8, he said while in the pub he was befriended by the girl, who asked for a selfie photograph with him. Following some intimacy, he took her to the hotel. Mr Somluck said they had both taken off their clothes. Before going further, he had asked how old she was. When the girl replied she was 17, he stopped making advances and fell asleep.

Mr Somluck said he did not go any further than that, and was certain of his innocence.

Channel 3 news anchor Sorayuth Suthassanachinda posted on his Facebook that Mr Somluck had confirmed in an interview with him that he did not make further sexual advances on the girl after learning she was only 17.

Mr Somluck, 50, was a Muay Thai fighter before turning to boxing. He earned a bronze medal at the 1989 King's Cup and a gold medal in the 1995 edition. At the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, he won a gold medal in the men's featherweight division. He was the first Thai athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics.