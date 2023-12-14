NEPC 'wants 3.99 baht cap for average-use consumers'

The National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) wants to cap the power tariff at the present rate of 3.99 baht per unit for households that use no more than 300 units a month, according to a source close to an NEPC meeting.

The source said two points were discussed at the NEPC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to consider the proposed rate of 4.68 baht a unit for January to April next year.

The rate of 4.68 baht a unit, up 17.3% from the present rate, was approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Nov 30.

The increase results from a hike in fuel costs and the need to reimburse the state-operated Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), according to the ERC.

Egat has shouldered huge losses after it subsidised electricity bills between September 2021 and May 2023, easing the impact of higher fuel prices for households and businesses.

According to the source, the first involved how to reduce the power tariff from 4.68 baht per unit to no more than 4.2 baht per unit. The meeting also asked the state-operated Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) and PTT Plc to submit information to the government for consideration to see if the power tariff could be further reduced.

The other involved a proposal to cap the electricity bill of households that use no more than 300 units per month at 3.99 baht per unit, according to the source.

This group, which is estimated to stand at 17.7 million households, accounts for 75% of electricity consumers, and a budget of 2 billion baht from the central fund will be allocated to subsidise the scheme.

However, a planned press conference on the meeting's outcome was cancelled and reporters were told the result would be forwarded to the cabinet on Dec 19.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the proposed rate of 3.99 baht per unit by Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga was welcomed at the NEPC meeting.

Mr Srettha said Mr Pirapan would submit the matter to the cabinet.