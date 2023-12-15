11 sectors to help generate 4 trillion baht

Muay Thai superstar Sombat “Buakaw” Banchamek and Japanese boxer Yoshihiro Sato square off at Ratchadamnoen boxing stadium in Bangkok on Oct 29 last year. The government is seeking to promote Thailand's soft power globally in 11 industries to generate 4 trillion baht. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government is seeking to promote Thailand's soft power globally in 11 industries to generate 4 trillion baht, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai says.

He made the remarks as he presided over the opening of a seminar on empowering business operators through the use of soft power. Also present was Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and chair of the national committee on soft power development.

Mr Phumtham said the global economy has been rapidly changing as a result of several factors, including the disruption caused by Covid-19 as well as the ongoing conflict among global powers.

Thailand needs to adjust how it steers its economy accordingly, he said while noting that intellectual property is important in boosting trade with other countries.

The government has come up with the One Family One Soft Power policy to ensure the country's rich culture gains more global recognition.

"The policy is aimed at creating more than 20 million jobs and generating 4 trillion baht per year through 11 industries including tourism, festivals, sports, cuisine, film, music, arts, books, gaming, design and fashion. Brand innovation and design will be used to promote important products in the global market," Mr Phumtham said.

He added that the Department of International Trade Promotion led a delegation of Thai business operators at Anuga 2023, the world's largest trade fair for food and beverages, in Germany in October, achieving trade deals worth more than 5.3 billion baht.

Ms Paetongtarn said that the government's policy to promote the country's soft power is key to boosting the economy and helping Thais earn more income.

"Soft power shows the country's ability to influence others without having to force them," she said.