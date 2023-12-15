PM to court Japanese investment

Srettha: Meeting with top companies

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will meet on Friday with leading carmakers in Japan to convince them to invest in Thailand's electronic vehicle (EV) industry.

The prime minister on Thursday flew to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

He was accompanied by a delegation of cabinet ministers, including Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Before his flight, the PM spoke at the Royal Thai Air Force's Wing 6, where he outlined his expectations for the trip, saying this was his first visit to Japan after assuming the premiership.

"There will be several matters that need to be discussed. There will also be meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. I will also join in a private dinner with Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, who is about to get married next month," Mr Srettha said.

"Talks will also be held with major Japanese companies, especially those from the automotive industry, as well as Panasonic and many others. I will try to encourage their additional investment, especially in the EV industry in Thailand."

The prime minister said that several Thai businessmen would also accompany him on the trip, and they would hold talks with their Japanese counterparts. They include Pornwut Sarasin, president of Honda Automobile (Thailand), and Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Thailand Co.

Asked whether Thailand's economy will improve, Mr Srettha said: "The country will see the light [at the end of the tunnel].

"There is always hope for solving economic problems. The government carries the weight of the expectations of more than 60 million people," he said.

"The government's duty is to continue efforts to turn the economy around."

Mr Srettha went on to say that Japan has made substantial investments in Thailand over the past 50 years.

During his visit, talks will be held to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, he said, adding that the government will issue a visa-free policy to facilitate travel for Japanese businesspeople seeking to invest in Thailand.

According to his schedule, the prime minister will today meet with the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and will then deliver a speech at the Thailand-Japan Investment Forum.

He will then hold talks with businessmen from Japan's leading companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor, Suzuki, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Mitsui and Kubota.

Mr Srettha will attend the summit on Sunday. The following day, he will have an audience with the Japanese Emperor and Empress at the Imperial Palace before returning to Thailand.