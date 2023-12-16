Night venues warned to respect late opening rules

Thai and foreign tourists visit Khao San Road in September. (Photo: Pornprom Sarttarpai)

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reminded the public that the extended operating hours for night venues, which allow such businesses to open until 4am, can be revoked if operators or customers fail to abide by the law.

Mr Anutin said yesterday at the night market Jodd Fairs in Bangkok that the new regulation had been signed by him and the prime minister and is preparing to be announced in the Royal Gazette.

He said that the police, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and local authorities are working together to enforce the law.

"Restaurants can operate until the early morning, but they are not allowed to sell alcoholic drinks after midnight. Only venues which have a valid licence can sell alcohol after 12am," said Mr Anutin, who also serves as a deputy prime minister.

Yesterday marked the beginning of the new regulation which allows night entertainment venues to open until 4am. The extended operating hours are applicable in Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui in Surat Thani, and bars registered in hotels nationwide.

Teerapong Chuaychoo, Kathu's district chief in Phuket, said the area has over 150 night venues in six zones in tambon Patong. Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, Kathu municipality and local authorities have prepared to impose measures to handle the increase in customers at these venues.

He said all customers must show their ID cards on the mobile app ThaiD, a rule meant to prevent forged ID cards, and the night venue areas will install facial recognition security cameras to record all patrons.

Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that among 207 night entertainment venues that are licensed to operate in the capital, only 140 had passed the required standards.

He said not a single venue in the Thong Lor area, known for its nightlife, has been approved.

In Chiang Mai, reports said that among 27 night entertainment venues in the province, only some are prepared to operate until 4am.

Local authorities in Chiang Mai have urged venue operators to follow the regulations strictly. Bars and restaurants can only sell alcoholic drinks from 11am-2pm and 5pm-12am, and can stay open until 1am.