Social media's downward spiral

Young people are learning the hard way about the detriments of consuming social media content unscreened, which are more than skin-deep, a seminar was told.

Social media could prove more of a bane than a boon if the information it carries is allowed to penetrate too deep and compromise one's psychological defences, according to a recent seminar "Clicks & Consequences" organised by the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication at Thammasat University's Rangsit campus.

The forum explored the state of social media "overload" experienced by countless people who expose themselves to information on hand-held or digital devices.

The seminar heard from speakers, among them experts, who have assessed the impact of social media on the mental health and well-being of the younger generation represented by participants, including undergraduates and some members of Generation Z.

'Alpha' and 'Z' demographics

The speakers agreed that social media has been exploited for multiple purposes and at varying frequencies by young people.

It presents both opportunities and threats to users, particularly those belonging to 'Generation Alpha' -- people born, or who will be born between 2010 and 2025.

Undergraduate research at the faculty has found the young have the greatest tendency to become hooked on smart devices and stay online the longest of all the demographic groups.

Social media use or overuse can prove to be an emotional roller-coaster for people, with psychological impacts potentially long-lasting.

Those vulnerable to such conditions are people who spend more time on the screen than medically advised, especially during those who spent many hours consuming social media the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, some developed more urges to acquire material possessions after an extended period of online connections.

More seriously, some people found themselves victims of cyber bullying and unhealthy competition. Depression and anxiety is often rooted in excessive social medial exposure and the "fear of missing out" (Fomo).

Fomo is also blamed for setting harmful trends for young people, such as vaping, and fuelling materialism through the viewing of iPhone screenshots posted in social media of trendy goods.

Maintaining a balance

The forum was also introduced to vox pop videos portraying Generation Z members who reflect on their diverse experiences with social media and how they tried to keep a balance between the surreal world and reality.

For some forum speakers, social media was not all bad news for users' mental health. Some just go overboard.

The key to constructive use of social media lies with forging digital literacy and emotional resilience.

"I might come across a comment that doesn't affect my mental health much, but if someone speaks or makes fun of people's lives, that's horrible," said Natchanon Chantawaralak, a 1st-year dental faculty member at Rangsit University.

"On social media, people tend to glamorise their lives by posting only the positive aspects about them," said Nicha Onpattanasin, a Bachelor of Arts Programme in Journalism (BJM) member at Thammasat University and one of the Generation Z representatives at the seminar.

However, those who read or follow the post should not make a comparison and allow themselves to feel inferior, she said.

"Check the information wisely and be sure to use it for positive purposes," said Chinnapat Tangarthajinda, a political science student at Thammasat University who spoke at the forum.

The seminar also set the stage for a heart-to-heart conversation with Michaela Olivia Baker (miQuella), a T-Pop girl group member of MXFRUIT, who finds being a foreigner and being different in terms of appearance sometimes drives her confidence to a low ebb.

"As a public figure, we must accept criticism or listen to others and treat every comment to the same standard," Michaela said.

However, she said some negative comments can bruise one emotionally. "Unhealthy mental health can have negative consequences on those around us, such as friends and family," Michaela added.

She has now learned to be selective with what information or messages social media serves up to her and discards that which is not attention-worthy. She also consumes online content with caution and in moderation.

Lurking reward

As a counseling psychologist and the owner of the Facebook page "Nak Jittawitthaya Prueksa Khon Nueng (one counseling psychologist)," Suwawut Wongsetangsawas shared his experience of playing the role of sitting on the sidelines and observing social media interactions rather than posting messages.

The result has been rewarding as it helps him cultivate more knowledge.

He noted that social media messages often present conflicting opinions or give rise to disagreements or even arguments, which can make one feel challenged or even provoked.

"We are bent on gaining or measuring success on the basis of how many likes we get. In reality, though, it has more to do with our ability to create user-friendly content that people admire. That is a true success," he said.

Wanwisa Limsumangkalakul, a "mum influencer" and TikTok creator from the channel @sooahandsooho, joined the seminar and brought her children along.

According to her, child rearing in the digital era requires parents staying informed and alert.

"Having a child when ready doesn't just refer to financial matters. It involves thoughtful consideration and planning in raising the child," said Ms Wanwisa.

To raise children in a world dominated by social media is to be aware of the limit on youngsters' access to electronic devices and be wary of the dangers from excessive use of such devices and their overexposure to social media.

Ms Wanwisa added: "The (social media) content should not invade their privacy."

The online content to which her children have access needs careful calibration. It focuses mainly on what concerns their daily life and how they can grow up healthy in a social media-safe setting, she said.

Cautious literacy

"The younger generations are born into a digitalised world where digital literacy is a requisite," said Thomtong Tongnok, head of Journalism Sequence Department at Thammasat University.

The ability to work with digital technology and devices is second nature to them. However, familiarity can backfire as one can be less wary or cautious of content piped to them through online channels, according to the academic.

"The key question has to do with how social media literacy can be better forged with a greater sense of awareness by the young, since methods of learning these days are different from the past," said Ms Thomtong.

While classroom learning is essential, it serves as only the initial steps in helping them analyse and evaluate media content.

Creative ways must be tailored through which young people can engage in discussions about issues arising from the digital world, she added.

The "deinfluencers" trend, for example, presents a positive power to be harnessed from social media. Deinfluencing is a growing trend on TikTok where creators discourage consumers from buying certain products that the deinfluencer regards as indulgent, faulty or not being value for money.

Straightforward and informal messages easily resonate with followers. "To promote media literacy, it is crucial to understand how digital natives communicate.

"And to do it efficiently in a larger scale, a government-led initiative would be helpful," she said.