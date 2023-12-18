Soldier kills ex-wife, then himself

Police outside the house in Moo 12 village in tambon Hua Ro, Muang district, Phitsanulok province where a soldier is believed to have shot his former wife dead and then killed himself on Sunday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: An army sergeant major shot his former wife dead and then took his own life on Sunday, leaving behind their 14-year-old son and a daughter, 4.

Muang Phitsanulok police went to a house in Moo 12 village in tambon Hua Ro, Muang district after neighbours reported hearing gunshots. They were accompanied by forensic police and a medic from Buddhachinaraj Hospital.

They found two bodies at the front of the house. One was a woman, Chonthicha Chuenwantha, 34, director of tambon Ban Laem Khrok Hospital in Bang Krathum district. The other was Sgt Maj Akrapong Muncharoen, 35, of the 4th Infantry Division of the 3rd Army.

Chonthicha was shot in the head, the chest and the back. Akrapong had a single bullet wound in the head. A 9mm Glock pistol and five spent cartridges were found at the scene.

Neighbours told police the two people had a noisy quarrel at the house. Shortly afterwards they heard five pistol shots. It was believed the soldier killed his ex wife and then shot himself.

The slain woman's mother, Angkhana Imwithaya, 48, said her daughter and Akrapong were school sweethearts and had married about 15 years ago. They had two children - a boy aged 14 years, and a girl, 4. Their married life had been plagued with problems. He was a jealous husband and they divorced about three months ago, she said.

Since they parted ways, the woman had frequently returned to the house to see her children, Mrs Angkhana said.

The bodies were taken to Buddhachinaraj Hospital for post mortem examination.